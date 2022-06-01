Class 8 students faced max difficulties in remote learning: Survey | IStock images

Lucknow: During the pandemic, students in class 8 had the most difficulty preparing digital devices for online classes, according to a survey report by the National Achievement Survey (NAS, 2021) on student challenges.

As many as 84 percent of students in class 8 had trouble keeping up with online classes as they had no access to the digital device at home, while 97 percent experienced anxiety and fear during the pandemic.

The survey was conducted among 4.23 lakh students in more than 62,000 teachers and 15,000 schools in UP. Post Covid-19, NAS is the first and biggest achievement survey of its kind, and the findings reflect the impact of the pandemic on learning among students. The report says that class 10 students faced the least trouble in arranging for the same in Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, while 47 percent and 48 percent of classes 3 and 5 students had trouble arranging digital devices, 46 percent and 48 percent of classes 3 and 5 students experienced anxiety.

The report showed that 46 percent of class 10 students were having no access to digital devices, and 45 percent of them had experienced fear, worry, and anxiety. Nearly 59 percent of students from the primary section - classes 3 and 5 - learned singing, painting, cooking, engaged in indoor games, and spent joyful time with family as against 52 percent of students from higher classes who were engaged in extra-curricular activities during the pandemic.

"The trend is not limited to UP. Big states like Maharashtra, too, showed a similar pattern. The report shows the performance of students worsening across all types of schools, including those run centrally. This needs an immediate examination," said an official.