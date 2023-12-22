Class 5 Student Mimics Reel Act, Hangs Self In UP's Hamirpur

Pixabay

In a devastating incident that unfolded in Hamirpur, a Class 5 student lost his life while attempting to mimic a perilous act he had witnessed on social media reels. The incident occurred on Thursday when the young boy, engrossed in videos on his mobile phone after returning from school, tried to replicate a life-saving technique using a makeshift noose made from his mother's scarf.

Reckless imitation goes awry

Captivated by videos seen online, the boy attempted to mimic a life-saving technique, which unfortunately resulted in a makeshift noose tightening around his neck, leading to his accidental death. The discovery was made by his mother upon entering his room. The family, residing in Rabindranath Tagore Nagar in the district, promptly rushed the boy to the local hospital.

Tragic outcome despite medical efforts

Despite swift action, the duty doctor, Dr Tarun Pal, declared the young boy dead after a thorough examination. Surprisingly, the family chose not to inform the police about the tragic loss of their child, and authorities learned of the incident through social media channels. The grieving parents, averse to an autopsy, were counselled by the police.

The deceased boy, the eldest among two brothers and a sister, leaves behind a family grappling with profound grief.

SP Hamirpur, Deeksha Sharma, revealed that the examination of the boy's phone indicated his activity on YouTube. The last video he watched featured a reel in which a child used a handkerchief to create a noose, enacted hanging, and emerged unharmed at the end, stating, 'dekha mujhe kuch nahi hua' (see, nothing has happened to me). This tragic incident serves as a poignant reminder of the critical need for parental guidance and awareness regarding children's online activities.