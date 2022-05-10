Class 12 Andhra student collapses outside exam centre, declared dead

In an unfortunate and shocking incident, a Class 12 student collapsed while waiting outside an examination centre and was eventually declared dead in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district on Tuesday.

Satish (17), a student of intermediate second year, was waiting outside the exam centre in Guduru town.

The student, who died even before he was shifted to a hospital, possibly suffered cardiac arrest according to the doctors.

Hailing from Kammavaripalli village, Satish was a student of a private college in Guduru. He has been travelling to the town from the village every day to appear in the ongoing annual examinations.

On Tuesday morning, he along with other students was waiting outside the centre before the commencement of the exam.

According to witnesses, he suddenly started sweating and collapsed on the ground. He was taken to the government hospital at Guduru but doctors declared him dead.

On receiving the information, parents rushed to the hospital and were inconsolable.

Police have registered a case and a probe is on.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 04:11 PM IST