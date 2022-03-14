Class 10 student dies after falling from running train in Bengal

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), a class 10 board examinee died after falling from a moving train in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Monday.
Sweta Chik Baraik, a Damdim resident, was on her way to appear in a Mathematics paper when she died.
According to a GRP officer at Mal railway station, the event occurred near Chel bridge while the student was on a passenger train to Odlabari with other examinees.
Further investigation is underway to find out how she fell from the train, he added.
