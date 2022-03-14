Class 10 student dies after falling from running train in Bengal

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), a class 10 board examinee died after falling from a moving train in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Monday.



Sweta Chik Baraik, a Damdim resident, was on her way to appear in a Mathematics paper when she died.

According to a GRP officer at Mal railway station, the event occurred near Chel bridge while the student was on a passenger train to Odlabari with other examinees.

Further investigation is underway to find out how she fell from the train, he added.

ALSO READ Class 10 student dies during fight with classmates in Hyderabad school

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 04:22 PM IST