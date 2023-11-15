Class 10, 12 HBSE Board Exams Deadline Extended, Find Official Notice Inside

School heads can now apply until November 21 without incurring a late fee | File Photo

The application deadline for the Haryana School Education Board (HBSE) Class 10, 12 exams, 2024 has been extended to November 21, 2023. The Haryana Board Class 10, 12 exams 2024 application deadline was previously November 14.

However, school heads can now apply until November 21 without incurring a late fee, in accordance with the timetable.

Through the official website, bseh.org, students can register as regular candidates for the HBSE Class 10, 12 exams.

Official Notice | Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani

Late Fees Type

School heads can register for the HBSE Class 10, 12 exams from November 22 to November 28, 2023, with a late fee of Rs 300. From November 29 to December 5, students can register with a Rs. 1000 late fee.

When applying online, the candidate should only upload their most recent photo wearing their school uniform. Non-government school heads must obtain and upload the final page of the enrollment refusal register, signed by the District Education Officer, online along with the application forms.

Helpline Number

In case there are any technical issues, the board has also supplied helpline numbers for students and schools. The board can be reached at 01664-254300 and 254309.

