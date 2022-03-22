Class 1 students in Marathi medium schools to study via bilingual books, says Minister Varsha Gaikwad

Students gain a better understanding of what is taught to them in their native language. But they would also have to understand the English words (for the words Marathi), said Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Monday that integrated and bilingual textbooks would be introduced for Class 1 students in Marathi medium schools from the coming academic year. Gaikwad commented on this subject while replying to queries raised by some MLAs in the Assembly.

“Students understand better what is taught to them in their mother tongue. But they should also understand English words (for Marathi words). We are also committed to reducing the burden of their books. So, we will introduce integrated plus bilingual books from class 1 in the state,” the minister said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:44 PM IST