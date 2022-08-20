CJI NV Ramana laments the state of education in India

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana | PTI

Amaravati: Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana on Saturday stressed the need for a model of education that teaches students how to face real-life challenges and lamented that institutions (of higher learning) were losing their social relevance with the 'mushrooming of factories of education.'

Speaking at the convocation after being awarded an honorary doctorate of letters from his alma mater, Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), he stressed the importance of education in fostering social unity and making people into valuable members of society.

He expressed regret that the focus of professional courses continued to be on creation of an obedient workforce, like in colonial times, that could generate the output that's required.

The harsh reality is that even after the students enter professional universities, the focus is on classroom-learning and not on the world beyond. Securing highly remunerative and profitable job opportunities has become the sole objective behind such education, he added. "There was a total neglect of equally important subjects like humanities, natural sciences, history, economics and languages. We are witnessing mushrooming of factories of education which are leading to devaluation of degrees and human resources. I am not sure, who or what is to be blamed, he said," said the outgoing CJI.



The CJI further said it was time for a transformation of the country's education system and added that institutes must focus on the value of social relationships and conscious citizenship. "Education should blend our historical baggage with a futuristic vision to equip young minds with the right tools and attitudes to transform our society with awareness and right understanding," he said.



The CJI called upon universities and their research wings to focus on issues affecting the country and try to find comprehensive solutions. "The State should actively co-operated in this endeavour by earmarking funds required for research and innovation. It will be a sad commentary if we allow our key areas of learning and research to suffer on account of lack of funding," Justice Ramana said.



Andhra Pradesh Governor and ANU Chancellor Biswabhusan Harichandan presided over the 37th and the 38th convocations of the university.



Education Minister B Satyanarayana, Vice-Chancellor P Raja Sekhar and others also attended. Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Prashant Kumar Mishra and other judges, too, were present on the occasion.

CJI Ramana is set to leave office as Justice Uday Lalit will take oath as the 49th Chief Justice of the country on August 27, 2022.