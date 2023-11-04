CISF Constable Result 2021 Out At cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in; Download Result From Direct Link

CISF Constable Result 2021 Out | Representational image

CISF Constable Result 2021 are OUT now. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the results on its official website. Those candidates who have appeared for the computer based written exam for Constable (Fire) 2021 can check the result through the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

CISF conducted the Constable 2021 exam from January 22 to March 4 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1149 Constable/ Fire posts in the organization. The registration process was started on January 22 and ended on March 4, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISF.

Steps to check CISF Constable Result 2021:

Visit the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

Click on CISF Constable Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

