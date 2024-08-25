CISF Constable Recruitment Exam 2024: Application For 1130 Positions Begins August 31!

CISF Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 |

CISF Constable Recruitment Exam 2024: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will start accepting applicants for the position of constable. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, the CISF's official website. This hiring campaign will fill a total of 1130 positions. The registration process will begin on August 31, 2024.

There will be a 100 rupee application fee. Candidates who are eligible for reservations, such as those from Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM), are not required to pay the fee.

The last date to apply for the aforementioned recruitment process is September 30, 2024.

How Do I Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Search for the application link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step 4: Proceed to complete the application.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Make the required application fee payments.

Step 7: Submit the application

Step 8: Download and save for later

Applicants should make sure that, before submitting the form, all information has been checked carefully and completely. The submitted documents should be genuine and reliable.

Important Points To Note

Applications will be accepted through online mode only.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Document Verification (DV), Written Examination (OMR/CBT), Detailed Medical Examination (DME), and Review Medical Examination (RME) will be scheduled and conducted.

The exam will be held in OMR or Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in English and Hindi.

Verification of the required eligibility criteria will be carried out at the time of document verification through original certificates or documents.

The candidates who qualify in the PET/PST/DV and written examination (OMR/CBT) will be shortlisted State/Area-wise and category-wise on the basis of their performance in the written examination (OMR/CBT) for appearing in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

The number of candidates shortlisted for DME will be about 02 (Two) times the number of vacancies notified. After completion of PET/PST/DV, the Written Examination (OMR/CBT), and the Medical Examination, State and category-wise merit lists will be drawn separately in respect of each States/UTs based on the performance of candidates in Written Examination (OMR/CBT) and allotted vacancies in each state or UT.