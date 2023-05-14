 CISCE class 10, 12 Result 2023: check zone wise pass percent here
Students can check it on cisce.org and results.cisce.org using unique ID and index number.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
CISCE class 10, 12 Result 2023 | Representational Pic

New Delhi: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today on May 14 has announced the results of ICSE and ISC board exams 2023.

Passing Per cent for ICSE class 10th

This year 98.94% of students passed the Class 10 ICSE exams in 2023 marking a slight drop from last year's 99.97%.

Passing Per cent for ISC class 12th

On the other hand, 96.93% of students cleared the Class 12 ISC exam compared to last year's 99.38%.

ICSE Class 10 Results: Region-wise pass percentages

  • North: 98.65%

  • East: 98.47%

  • West: 99.81%

  • South: 99.69%

ICS Class 12 Results: Region-wise pass percentages

  • North: 96.51%

  • East: 96.63%

  • West: 98.34%

  • South: 99.20%

