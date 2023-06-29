CISCE Board 2023: Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Dates Announced; Details Here

Students who failed to receive the minimum passing marks in any of the subjects can take the ICSE class 11 and class compartment exams from July 12, 2023. | Representative Image

The Council for the Indian School certificate examination (CISCE) has announced the ICSE Class and ISC Class compartment and improvement examination dates. Students who failed to receive the minimum passing marks in any of the subjects can take the ICSE class 11 and class compartment exams from July 12, 2023.

The compartment and improvement exams for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 will be conducted from July 12 till July 19, 2023.

The timings for ICSE Class 10 compartment exams are two hours for all subjects except for mathematics which is two and half hours while three hours for second languages – Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Urdu, French, and Spanish.

Schedule for examination:

The ISC Class 12, 2023 compartment exam will be conducted for English language paper 1 on July 13, 2023, and on July 12, 2023, for the following subjects:

English - paper 2 (literature in English)

Hindi

History

Political Science

Geography

Sociology

Psychology

Economics

Commerce

Accounts

Business studies,

Mathematics

Physical Education

Environmental Science

Only theory papers on the following subjects shall be conducted on July 12:

Physics - paper 1

Chemistry - paper 1

Biology paper 1

Fashion designing - paper 1

Computer Science - Paper 1

Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1

Biotechnology - Paper 1

All the ISC 2023 class 12 compartment exams will be of three hours.

The board statement read that an additional time of 15 minutes will be given to the students for reading the question paper. The Question Papers will be distributed to the candidates at 10:45 am to ICSE class 10 students and at 1:45 pm to ISC class12 students on the day of the examination.

Following that, the council conducted the ICSE Class 10 exams from February 27 to March 29, 2023, and the ISC class 12 exams 2023 from February 13 to March 31, 2023. A total of 98,505 students appeared in the ISC 12th exams 2023, of which 96.93% were declared pass while for ICSE Class 10 a total of 237,631 students appeared for the exam, out of which 98.94% passed the exam.