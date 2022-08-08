CHSE to declare Odisha Class 12 Arts Results today; Know more here |

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) is going to announce the results of Class 12 Arts today, August 8 at 1 pm. Candidates can check their CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts result 2022 on the official website -- orissaresults.nic.in.

The annual Plus 2 or Class 12 board examination for Arts and Vocational streams were held in offline mode from April 28 to May 31 this year. More than three lakh students had appeared for Class 12 examinations this year. The majority of students enrolled in CHSE Arts stream.

CHSE had already declared the CHSE + 2 Science results and Commerce CHSE Class 12 results on July 27. The pass percentage in Class 12 Science was 94.12 percent, while it was 89.20 percent in Commerce stream.

Last year, CHSE Odisha result Class 12 Arts was declared on August 14. Of the 1,89,363 eligible students, 1,86,685 students, or 98.58 per cent students, passed in Odisha Plus Two Arts result last year, while 99.16 percent of regular students passed Odisha Class 12 Vocational results.