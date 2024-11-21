 CHSE Odisha Releases Class 12 Board Exam Timetable; Exams Commence form 18 February
Students who are preparing for the upcoming Odisha Class 12 board exams can easily access the date sheet through the link available on the official website, chseodisha.nic.in

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | AI

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Odisha has officially released the Odisha CHSE 12th exam timetable for the year 2025 on its website. Students who are preparing for the upcoming Odisha Class 12 board exams can easily access the date sheet through the link available on the official website, chseodisha.nic.in.

As per the Odisha CHSE Date Sheet 2025, the board has scheduled the Class 12 exams to be conducted from February 18 to March 27, 2025. These exams will be held for students across all streams—Science, Arts, and Commerce. The exams will take place in the morning shift, starting at 10:00 AM and concluding at 1:00 PM.

1. Open your browser and go to the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.

2. Once you're on the homepage, look for the section labeled "Examination" or "Examination Schedule". This section usually contains the latest updates and links related to exams.

3. Look for the link that mentions CHSE 12th Date Sheet 2025 and click on it. This will open the timetable document, which is typically available in PDF format. You can download and save it for reference.

4. Once you've opened the document, carefully check the exam dates, timings, and any specific instructions provided by the board. It's crucial to go through all the details to ensure you're fully prepared.

To stay updated on any changes or announcements regarding the exams, it's recommended that students frequently check the official CHSE Odisha website.

Odisha CHSE 12th Practical Exam Schedule

Along with the theory exam timetable, the practical exams for Odisha CHSE 12th students have also been scheduled. The practical exams will take place from December 23 to December 30, 2024. The practical exams will cover subjects from all streams—Science, Arts, Commerce, Vocational, and Correspondence Courses.

- Science Practical Exam: These exams will start at 10:00 AM and have a duration of 45 minutes.

- Arts, Commerce, Vocational, and Correspondence Course Practical Exams: These exams will be of 2 hours duration and carry 20 marks.

- Project and Viva-Voce for all Commerce Courses: The project and viva-voce exams will also be 2 hours long, with a total of 20 marks.

