CHSE Exam Schedule 2024: Subjects, Dates, and Guidelines for Odisha Class 12 Board Exams

File

Students across Odisha are preparing themselves for the upcoming Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) examinations, which are slated to commence on February 16, 2024. The CHSE will kick off the Class 12 exams with the MIL (O) paper for the science stream, marking the beginning of a crucial period for thousands of students.

Exam Schedule and Subjects:

February 16, 2024: The science stream starts with MIL- (O).

February 17, 2024: Arts and commerce streams begin with MIL- (O).

February 19, 2024: Science and vocational streams take English (E).

February 21, 2024: Arts and commerce tackle English (E).

February 22, 2024: Physics (Science), Political Science, Business Management (Vocational), and Chemistry (Vocational) are scheduled.

February 24, 2024: Geology (Science), History (Arts), Mathematics (Vocational), and Business Studies and Management (Commerce) are on the agenda.

February 29, 2024: Chemistry (Science), History (Vocational), Accountancy (Vocational), and Physics (Vocational) are the subjects.

March 1, 2024: Political Science (Arts) and Business Mathematics and Statistics (Commerce) are covered.

March 6, 2024: Mathematics (Science/Arts), Home Science (Arts), and Economics (Vocational) are scheduled.

March 7, 2024: Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Urdu, Sanskrit, Alternative English (Arts/Science/Commerce)

March 9, 2024: Odia(Arts), Hindi(Arts), Bengali(Arts), Telugu(Arts), Urdu(Arts), Sanskrit/Elective Sanskrit (Arts/Science)

March 11, 2024: Biology: (Section A)-Botany, Biology (Section-B)- Zoology (Science) Odia, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Urdu, Sanskrit, Alternative English(Vocational Subject)

March 12, 2024: I.T & I.TES, Mukti Skilling, Tourism and Hospitality, Agriculture, Plumber, Automotive, Electronics & Hardware, Retail, Construction, Beauty & Wellness

March 13, 2024: Information Technology (Science/Commerce/Arts), Computer Science (Science), Bio-technology (Science), electronics (Science), Geography(Science/Arts)

March 14, 2024: Economics (Arts/Science), Personnel management (arts), Cost accounting, business economics, fundamental of management accounting, computer application (Commerce)

March 15, 2024: Tourism and travel management, Fashion technology, paramedical and health care, office management, Banking, information technology (Arts/commerce/Science), Dairying, Horticulture, electrical domestic appliances, mobile technology (Science)

March 16, 2024: Arts: Indian Music, Psychology, Education, All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects(Paper-III)

March 18, 2024: Statistics(Arts/Science), Anthropology(Arts), Sociology(Arts),Biology (Vocational)

March 20, 2024: Arts: Logic, Commerce: Accountancy, Vocational: All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects (Paper-IV)

Exam Timing and Guidelines:

The exams are set to start at 10 am and conclude at 1 pm.

Students are advised to reach their examination centers at least 30 minutes before the exam.

Answer booklets will be distributed 15 minutes before the exam, and question papers 5 minutes before.

Writing begins at 10 am sharp.

With over 5.5 lakh students expected to appear for the Class 12 board exams this year, the CHSE has emphasized the importance of adherence to guidelines to ensure a fair and smooth examination process.