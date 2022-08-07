e-Paper Get App

CHSE 12 Arts result 2022 tomorrow, here's how to check at chseodisha.nic.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 03:14 PM IST
On August 8, the Odisha Plus 2 Arts result 2022 will be released by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) of Odisha. The official websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in will display the results for the Odisha Class 12 Arts examination. Samir Ranjan Dash, the minister for mass education in Odisha, announced the date for the CHSE 12th result in 2022 Arts.

Students must enter their roll number and registration number in order to download the CHSE Odisha result 2022 for the Arts stream. Students may download their e-score report for future use as the board will provide hard copies later. The following alternative websites will host the declaration of the 2022 CHSE Odisha 12th result for the Arts stream.

Here's how to download the scorecard:

  1. Go to the official website- orissaresults.nic.in

  2. Select Odisha 12th Result 2022 link for Arts stream

  3. Enter registration number and roll number.

  4. CHSE 12th Arts stream result will appear on the screen

  5. Download HS plus two scorecards, and take a printout.

To qualify the Odisha 12th Arts board exam, students must receive an overall score of 33 percent and a minimum of 30 percent in each subject. To be eligible for the Odisha 12th board test, students who receive an E must sit for the CHSE Class 12 supplementary exams.

