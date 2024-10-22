Chinese University Opens Applications For Undergraduate Fellowship: Two Funding Levels Available, Apply Here!

Representative Pic

The University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) has officially opened applications for the USTC Fellowship for undergraduate programs. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official USTC website. The application window started on October 20, 2024, and will remain open until March 31, 2025.

Fellowship Overview

The USTC Fellowship is available in two tiers:

Level A: This fully funded level includes tuition coverage, comprehensive medical insurance, a monthly stipend of 2,500 RMB (approximately Rs 29,525.18), and an accommodation subsidy.

Level B: This tier offers a tuition waiver only.

Applicants can register in the USTC Application System and choose their desired fellowship level. They may apply for one or both levels simultaneously. The final decision on the level awarded will depend on the applicant's overall qualifications, with each candidate eligible for support from only one scholarship.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the USTC Fellowship, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Citizenship: Must be a non-Chinese citizen with a valid passport.

Health: Must be in good physical and mental health.

Language Proficiency: Should have passed the new HSK Level 5 or higher. Native Chinese speakers or students from schools where Chinese is the medium of instruction may be exempt from this requirement.

Residency: Applicants from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan must have acquired foreign citizenship before April 30, 2021, and lived abroad for a minimum of two years between April 30, 2021, and April 30, 2025 (more than nine months of residency in a year counts as one year).

Educational Background: By July 2025, applicants must hold a high school diploma equivalent to that of a Chinese high school.

Age Limit: Must be under 30 years old as of September 1, 2025.

Graduation Confirmation: Those graduating in 2025 need to provide a Pre-graduation Certificate confirming eligibility for graduation by July 2025.

Other Scholarships: Applicants who have received other Chinese scholarships or funding for the 2025-2026 academic year are not eligible.

Application Process

After applying, candidates should regularly check the email linked to their application for any requests for additional documentation and notifications regarding online interviews.

Required Documents

To complete the application, candidates must provide the following documents:

A photocopy of their passport (including pages with Chinese visas or residence permits, if applicable).

A pre-graduation certificate from their high school for those graduating before July 2025 (original certificates and transcripts must be presented upon enrollment if admitted).

Photocopies of the new HSK Level 5 certificate and transcripts (originals required upon enrollment if admitted) or proof of attendance at a high school where Chinese was the language of instruction.