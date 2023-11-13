Children's Day 2023: How The Way Of Celebration Has Changed Over The Years

Children's Day 2023: History, and significance | File Image

November 14 marks the celebration of Children's Day across India, in the honor of the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

From the participation of teachers to the role of social media in the celebrations at school, the landscape of Children's Day celebration has undergone a lot of changes over the years. To gain insights into this transformation, The Free Press Journal engaged in a candid conversation with ex-students and teachers who were actively teaching during the 1990s and early 2000s.

"Earlier the teachers were not so proactive about these things, they wouldn't go on stage and perform. These days the teachers plan fun activities and games for the students.", said Bridget Joseph, Ex -Student of Canossa Convent School (1990 batch), Mahim.

"Earlier there was a tradition where the alumni of the School would come on Children's Day and perform for the students, It doesn't happen anymore. Those are great memories.", added Joyce Britto, Vice Principal, Rahul International School, Mira Road.

"Now, in our school we have a common celebration in the lobby where the teachers enact value based skits for the students. They enjoy it to the fullest.", she added.

It was also noted by the FPJ that, in the early 1990s, Children's Day celebrations didn't hold much significance in schools.

"Back then, the festivities often coincided with Diwali holidays, leading schools to skip the celebration altogether. Now, there's a noticeable shift, with schools actively wanting students to feel good and enjoy a celebration.", stated Sunanda Nair, Teacher at St. Theresa Convent School, Dombivli.

The schools in Mumbai have also inculcated a new style to celebrate Children's Day.

"The young teachers in our school dress up in school uniforms just like how the students do everyday and perform for them. They dance, enact a drama, sing and the students love it.", revealed Rama Das, Principal of Pawar Public School, Mumbai.

However, this year the festive Diwali holidays clashed with the this day and the usual plans for schools to host special events for their students.

