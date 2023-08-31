Children Unsafe In AAP Govt Schools, Education Minister Atishi Should Resign: Delhi BJP

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena | IANS

The BJP on Thursday alleged children in AAP government schools are not safe, and attacked the party over the death of a Class 12 girl after she allegedly jumped off the third floor of her school building on August 29.

The student of the SBBM Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in the Civil Lines area died during treatment at a hospital, police said. Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj alleged the Kejriwal government was trying to hush up the matter as it did in the case of an alleged incident of sexual assault on two students in a Rohini government school.

"The AAP government is suppressing the incident of the death of the girl student of its school in Civil Lines area that is hardly 500 metres away from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence," Swaraj charged in a press conference. No immediate reaction was available from the government or ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Apart from the two incidents, Swaraj also referred to 70 students falling ill after consuming midday meal in Dabri, and asked the AAP government to explain why they were taking place in schools run by a government that claims to have revolutionised the education system.

These incidents show the AAP government is "insensitive" towards students and there are no arrangements for counselling and teacher-student communication, she charged. "Such incidents also expose Education Minister Atishi's claims of running the School Management Committee and newly formed School Student Management Committee to provide counselling," she said, also questioning the happiness curriculum.

The education minister is responsible for this and she should resign, Swaraj demanded. Delhi BJP media relations head Vikram Mittal was also present in the press conference.

