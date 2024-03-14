 Chief Minister Lays Foundation For National Law University In Andhra Pradesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationChief Minister Lays Foundation For National Law University In Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister Lays Foundation For National Law University In Andhra Pradesh

To be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore in a land parcel of 150 acres, the Chief Minister envisioned the law varsity to become a beacon of legal education par excellence in this part (Rayalaseema) of Andhra Pradesh.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
AP GIS 2023: Investors' summit deals will create 6 lakh plus jobs, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy | Image: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday laid the foundation stone for an upcoming National Law University at Jagannathagattu of Kalluru mandal in Kurnool district.

The Chief Minister unveiled the pylon and launched the construction work at the event.

To be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore in a land parcel of 150 acres, the Chief Minister envisioned the law varsity to become a beacon of legal education par excellence in this part (Rayalaseema) of Andhra Pradesh.

"The National Law University will not only serve as an academic institution but also lay the groundwork for the development of a robust legal ecosystem in the region," said Reddy, addressing the foundation laying ceremony.

Read Also
Pune: NSUI Demands 10% Maratha Reservation In Savitribai Phule Pune University Faculty Recruitment
article-image

Reminding the promise of the YSRCP government to set up the High Court in Kurnool, the CM vowed that it will be fulfilled, along with the establishment of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and LokAyukta under its commitment for decentralised development.

Further, the CM said that the Andhra Pradesh Legal Metrological Commission, Labour Commission, VAT Appellate Commission, Wakf Board and other institutions dealing with legal matters would also be set up here and help the region achieve justice.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi University Tightens Security Ahead Of Holi To Prevent Untoward Incidents

Delhi University Tightens Security Ahead Of Holi To Prevent Untoward Incidents

B R Ambedkar University Students Protest CAA Implementation

B R Ambedkar University Students Protest CAA Implementation

IIT Madras Partners With VyVoxel To Offer AR/VR Programming Course For Future Tech Professionals

IIT Madras Partners With VyVoxel To Offer AR/VR Programming Course For Future Tech Professionals

Odisha Government Raises Minimum Wages For Government, Private Sectors

Odisha Government Raises Minimum Wages For Government, Private Sectors

Decline In Grades And School Numbers Revealed In Assam's 'Gunotsav 2024' Assessment

Decline In Grades And School Numbers Revealed In Assam's 'Gunotsav 2024' Assessment