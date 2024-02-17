Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud Advocates For Inclusive Legal Education In Rural India

Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Chandrachud |

In his address at the opening of Dr. Rajendra Prasad National Law University on Friday, February 16, 2024, Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud highlighted the necessity of extending legal education to distant rural regions. He emphasized the importance of providing students from rural areas with the opportunity to pursue a career in law.

CJI Insisted On Using Hindi

He emphasized the importance of lawyers in the society and encouraged the university administration to continue using Hindi as the language of instruction. This is intended to support the success of outstanding students from Uttar Pradesh in the field of law.

He also recommended that law schools and universities should tailor opportunities like moot courts, internships, and competitions to be accessible to students from various backgrounds, instead of giving priority to those who are privileged..

He revealed that a study conducted at five law schools emphasized the difficulties encountered by students from various backgrounds in securing admission because of their lack of English proficiency.

CJI Chandrachud Emphasises Role Of Technology

Chandrachud also stressed the impact of technology in reaching students in remote areas. Although there have been advances in legal education, the current system predominantly benefits children in urban areas.e fluent in English.