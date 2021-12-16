Chidambaram's dig over vacant posts for teachers

P Chidambaram, a senior Congressman, took a dig at the Centre on Thursday for the more than 10,000 unfilled teaching positions at central universities, IITs, and IIMs, calling it "another year-end gift from the Modi government."

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that 6,535 full-time teaching positions were vacant in central institutions, 403 in IIMs, and 3,876 in IITs.

Attacking the government, Chidambaram said, "Another year-end gift from the Modi government: There are over 10,000 teaching posts vacant in central universities, IITs, and IIMs. Of these 4126 are reserved for SC, ST, and OBC."

"We thought teaching through teachers is their primary objective. I wonder what these institutions do without sufficient teachers," the former Union minister said on Twitter.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:44 AM IST