 Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Seat Matrix
On cgdme.admissions.nic.in, candidates who took part in the counselling procedure can view their results.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2024 | Official Website

The Directorate of Medical Education, Raipur, has posted the results of the Chhattisgarh NEET PG Round 1 provisional seat allocation on its official website. On cgdme.admissions.nic.in, candidates who took part in the counselling procedure can view their results.

The total number of MD/MS seats in government medical colleges is 175 (125 MD seats and 50 MS seats).

How to check?

-Check out cgdme.admissions.nic.in, the official website. The "CG-NEET PG (MD/MS) 2024 Provisional Allotment list for Round 1" link should be clicked.
-The list of candidates who have been given seats will appear as a PDF.
-Verify your college assignment and roll number.
-Save the list to your computer for later use.

Important dates

Between November 22 and November 28, 2024, candidates who were given seats in the first round of counselling must visit their respective institutions to be admitted. Registration for Round 2 counselling opens on December 6, 2024, after the first round of counselling is over.

Required documents

-NEET PG 2024 Admit Card

-NEET PG 2024 Score/Rank Card

-MBBS/BDS Mark Sheet

-MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate

-Internship Completion Certificate

-NMC issued Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate

-Date of Birth Proof

-Valid Identity Proof (Aadhar/PAN/DL/Passport)

-Caste and Domicile Documents

-Caste Certificate (For Reserved Category)

-Disability Certificate (If any)

-Domicile Certificate (Chhattisgarh Students)

