Chhattisgarh NEET MDS 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results OUT; Check What's Next? | Representational pic

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024 seat allotment result was released today, August 7, by the Director of Medical Education (DME) Chhattisgarh. The deadline for registering for Chhattisgarh NEET MDS 2024 counselling was July 31, as per the schedule.

The Chhattisgarh NEET MDS 2024 timetable states that the choice-filling period started on July 26 and ended on August 1. On August 3, the Chhattisgarh NEET MDS 2024 merit list was released.

The joining procedures specified by their respective institutes, which include document verification and fee payment, must be followed by candidates who are assigned seats. Completing these procedures in a timely manner is essential to guarantee the reserved seat.

How to check?

-By going to the official website, cgdme.admissions.nic.in, candidates who took part in the counselling procedure can view the Chhattisgarh NEET MDS 2024 seat allotment result.

-In order to obtain the Chhattisgarh NEET MDS 2024 seat allocation result, applicants must provide their login credentials, password, and security pin.

Check seat matrix for MDS colleges below:

-Govt Dental College, Raipur: 26 seats

-Rungta College of Dental Sciences and Research: 37 seats

-New Horizon Dental College And Research Institute: 20 seats

-Triveni Institute of Dental Sciences, Hospital and Research Centre: 18 seats

-Maitri College of Dentistry and Research Centre: 23 seats

-Chhattisgarh Dental College and Research Institute: 20 seats

Important Dates:



NEET MDS 2024 Round 2 Counselling:

Seat Allocation Result: August 16, 2024

NEET MDS 2024 Mop-Up Round Counselling:

Choice Filling and Locking: August 22 – 25, 2024

Seat Allocation Result: September 2, 2024

Stray Vacancy Round Counselling:

Seat Allocation Result: September 9, 2024