Chhattisgarh MBBS Counselling 2023 Schedule Out: Registration Begins Today at cgdme.admissions.nic.in

Chhattisgarh MBBS Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh has released the counselling schedule for state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023. Once started, interested MBBS aspirants will be able to apply for the state counselling at the official website at cgdme.admissions.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the registration for the state counselling process will begin today (July 25) at 1 pm, and conclude on August 1. The choice filling and locking facility will then be available from July 25 (1 pm) till August 1, and the result will be published on August 6.

The window for choice filling and locking facility will begin at 9 am on August 26 and conclude on July 31. The process of seat allotment will take place on September 1 and 2, after which the second seat allotment list will release on September 3.

Choice filling and locking facility will be available from September 17 till 21, and the result for mop-up round will release on September 24.

Candidates should note that there will be no new registration for round 2, mop-up round or stray vacancy round.

