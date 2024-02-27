Chhattisgarh CGBSE To Hold Class 10, 12 Board Exams Twice A Year

Representational image | File

RAIPUR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Chhattisgarh on Monday decided to conduct state board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 twice in the same academic session, officials said. An order in this regard was issued by the school education department, but it did not say from which academic year the decision will be implemented.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) conducts final examinations of Classes 10 and 12. As per the order, the first phase of final board examinations will be held in March and the second one in July.

Those students who enrol for the first phase will be eligible to appear in the second round without changing their subjects. Also, it is compulsory to fill a separate examination form for the second phase, the order said. Those students, who fail in all subjects, get supplementary or are absent and students who wish to improve their grade (in all subjects) will be eligible to appear in the second examination.

Students who have passed in all subjects will be eligible to fill a form for marks improvement in one or more subjects in the second exam, it added. Secretary of CGBSE Vijay Kumar Goyal told PTI that a decision will be taken in the next couple of days on from which academic session the new exam rules will come into force.

Notably, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, during an event in Raipur last week, had said students will have an option of appearing for 10th and 12th board exams (Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE) twice a year from the academic session 2025-26.