Chhattisgarh CG PET 2022 Counselling Registration commences; Here's how to register

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Chhattisgarh has commenced the phase 1 counselling registrations for Chhattisgarh Pre Engineering Test (CG PET) 2022 today, September 12. Candidates can register for CG PET Counselling on the official website- cgdteraipur.cgstate.gov.in. Final date for the qualified candidates to register is September 16.

The Chhattisgarh PET 2022 counselling process will take place on the basis of the final NTA score in paper 1 of CGPET 2022/JEE Main 2022. Students will be allotted institutions via online counselling depending on merit, preferences, category, and seat availability. DTE Chhattisgarh will announce the CG PET round 1 allotment result on September 20, 2022. Candidates must submit their confirmation by paying the required amount of fee between September 21 and 24, 2022.

Here's how to register for CG PET 2022 Counselling:

Open the official website -- cgdteraipur.cgstate.gov.in. Select the candidate registration link. Enter your credentials and login. Use your basic information to register. Cross check all the details. Scan and upload the required documents. Pay the registration fee and submit the application form. Download the confirmation page and take the printout for further reference.

"After applying online, it is mandatory to get the documents tested in any one of the designated document testing centers within the stipulated time period before allotment. Without this allotment will not be considered," DTE Chhattisgarh said in a statement.

