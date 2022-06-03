e-Paper Get App

Chhattisgarh board to announce 10th and 12th results shortly; learn how to check on - result.cg.nic.in

CG SOS 2022 requires students in Class 10 to achieve a minimum mark of 33 percent.

Chhattisgarh: Results for the 2022 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will be announced today, June 3 by Chhattisgarh State Open School, Raipur (CG SOS). Over one lakh students will find out their CGSOS 10th and 12th results today at noon. The CG SOS result 2022 online websites are sos.cg.nic.in, result.cg.nic.in.

Open school exams for classes 10 and 12 of the CG SOS were held in April and May.

To check CG SOS 10th, 12th Results 2022

  1. Go to the official websites- result.cg.nic.in or sos.cg.nic.in

  2. Find the CGSOS Class 10, 12 results 2022 link

  3. Type in the login credentials including roll number/application number and date of birth

  4. Click on 'submit'

  5. CG SOS 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen, download and keep a copy for future reference

