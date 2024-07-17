Chhattisgarh Board Supplementary Exam Admit Cards For Classes 10, 12 Released!

ULET Preliminary Answer Key 2024 Released; Check Details Here | Representative image

The Chhattisgarh Board supplementary exam admit card 2024 has been released for Classes 10 and 12 today, July 17. Those who are scheduled to take the exam can download their admit cards by going to cgbse.nic.in, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education's official website. The supplementary exams for classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to be conducted from July 24 to August 8, 2024, and from July 23 to August 12, 2024, respectively.

The candidates can also click here to download their admit cards. Applicants must search for the provided link on the homepage of cgbse.nic.in. Admit Card - High School 2nd Main/Opportunity Exam 2024 is the link for the class 10 supplementary exam, and Admit Card – Higher Secondary 2nd Main/Opportunity Exam 2024 is the link for the class 12 supplementary exam.

To pass the Chhattisgarh board exam, students need to score a minimum percentage of 33. The supplemental exams are for students who failed the earlier board exams this year and want to improve their test scores. Candidates must provide their registration number and birthdate on the login page in order to download their admit card for the supplementary exam.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.