Chetana's Education Foundation for underprivileged students launched

The Chetana's Education Foundation was launched to help the underpriviledged.



Speaking on the occasion, Preetham Rodrigues, Director of Inchara Foundation said, "Chethana is a self-made woman. She has built her dynasty through her own capacity. For the past 25 years, she has been running her own institution. Now she has started her own Chetana's Education Foundation. Through this trust, she wants to help the needy. Her will to help others is very important. Greatness lies in giving back to society what they have gained from it."

Chairman of Swastika National School Dr Raghavendra Holla said, "To be a leader in society one should have five qualities. The qualities are, one should be a visionary, should have courage, integrity, communication skills, and humility. Chethana has all these qualities."

Chetana S, Chairman of Chetana's Education Foundation said that she had been in the beauty industry for 25 years. " I am conducting training and workshops for the students. I had a dream to form this trust. So, I have opened this trust with the intention to help the poor students."

Jagadish of Beauty Planet and others were present.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 07:50 PM IST