Chennai: Police arrest four teenagers for selling drugs to students

Chennai: The Villupuram police have arrested four teenagers in possession of narcotic substances such as opioid-based tablets, ganja, sodium chloride injection, and syringes.

The four youngsters have been identified as Saddam Hussain, S. Surya, Samuel, and B. Siva alias Rajasekhar.

They were apprehended on Sunday night during a routine vehicle check-up by the Villupuram police special team. The four teenagers were taken to a judicial magistrate court and remained in custody.

According to police, the arrested were supplying illegal narcotics to school and college students. After questioning the accused, the police discovered that they had obtained the drugs in Chennai.

The Villupuram police have charged them with the violation of Sections 328 (causing bodily harm with the intent to commit an offence) and 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Director General of Police in Tamil Nadu, C. Sylendrababu, has asked all district superintendents of police and commissioners of police to conduct a crackdown on the drug mafia. The DGP has also directed the police to form special teams to apprehend those involved in the sale of narcotic substances to school and college students.