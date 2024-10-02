Check Your Scores: UGC NET June 2024 Results To Be Available On Official Websites Soon!

UGC NET 2024 |

UGC NET June 2024 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the results of the June 2024 session of the UGC National Eligibility Test. Candidates who attempted this exam may check the scores through the website: ugcnet.ntaonline.in or nta.ac.in, once they are made public.

Important Dates and Exam Details

Tentative dates for re-examination of UGC NET were from August 21-September 4, 2024. The examination was carried out in two shifts. One was from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and the other one was from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The exam was conducted in a computer-based testing format.

How To Check Results?

The online facility will be released immediately after the declaration of results, and each candidate will be able to check their scores through these easy steps:

1. Go to the website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Through the home page, the option to view the result is described as "View Results" or "Check Results.".

3. Enter all details about you in the application form with your registration number/ roll no. You are supposed to fill in your date of birth as well for verification .

4. In case all the details are correctly filled in, submit the form.

5. The results for the examination will be displayed on the computer screen, and you can view how you have performed.

6. You can download or print your scorecard as permitted by clicking on the "Download" or "Print" buttons.

Marking Scheme

Familiarity with the marking scheme is a must for candidates, as it helps in estimating their scores accurately. The UGC NET is designed with no provision for negative marking so that candidates are deprived of marks for an incorrect response and instead receive two marks on the name of every right answer. No marks are awarded to the unaddressed question.

The NTA released the provisional answer keys in two parts. Candidates can raise objections if required. The objection window remained open till 5 PM on September 14. Valid objections will be considered after discussion with subject experts. Thereafter, changes will be incorporated in the final answer key, which will be uploaded at the same time or even before the declaration of results.

Important Tips for Candidates

In order to ensure an effortless check of results for the candidates, they must note the following tips:

It should be used using a desktop or laptop. Desktops or laptops normally provide better internet access than mobile devices.

Also, it is not advisable for candidates to access any public computer or an insecure Wi-Fi for safety and security purposes.

The output of the computer screen must be cross-checked to confirm correctness because there is a possibility that error found can cause confusion or misleading conclusion on performance.

Copies of the scorecard should also be made, just in case the individual may have to make use of it for other applications.

Stable internet connection will be required because unstable connection can interfere with the whole process.

Candidates must keep themselves updated regularly on the official website of UGC NET regarding schedules and procedures for carrying out or announcements made by them.

With these dos and don'ts, applicants will be equipped when the results are announced for the UGC NET June 2024 examination accordingly.