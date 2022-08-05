Cheating Edu websites blocked in Australia

IStock images

Academic fraud websites that defrauded students aspiring to higher education have been blocked in Australia according to the country's Minister for Education, Jason Clare.

Access for 40 of the most visited academic cheating websites has been blocked according to the MP.

The Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA) has utilized new special protocols to enforce Australia’s anti-commercial academic cheating laws.

Cheating websites were being used to sell students essays or assignments or accept payment for someone to sit exams on a student’s behalf. The 40 websites blocked by the regulator were visited about 450,000 times a month.