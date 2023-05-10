Chattisgarh Class 12 results out! 79.96% students pass board exams

87,140 students received first division, 1,45,965 students received second division, and 25,377 students received third division. | Representative image

Chattisgarh: The class 12 examination results for the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) for 2023 are now out on the Chhattisgarh board's official websites, cgbse.nic.in and result.cg.nic.in. This year's pass percentage was recorded at 79.96%, a slight rise over last year's. The Chhattisgarh board's class 12 pass rate in 2022 was 79.30%.

The state education minister released the class 12 results, which are now accessible for pupils to view. From March 1 to March 31, students attempted the Chattishgarh board class 12 examinations 2023.

Read Also Students in shock as 1 out of 3 fail B.Com exams at NMIMS Navi Mumbai

Vidhi Bhonsle from Raipur has topped the class 12 test, according to the CGBSE merit list, by scoring 492 out of 500 points. Vivek Agarwal has taken second place, and Ritesh Kumar has taken third place.

In the CGBSE Class 12 results, 87,140 students received first division, 1,45,965 students received second division, and 25,377 students received third division.