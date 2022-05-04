Charak Row: College Dean reinstated

Tamil Nadu: The Health Minister of Tamil Nadu, Ma. Subramanian reinstates Rathinavel as the Dean of the Madurai Medical College.

The dean was removed from his post on May 01, 2022. The first-year students of the Medical College were administered 'Maharshi Charak Shapath' in Sanskrit instead of the Hippocratic oath during the white coat ceremony which led to action by the state government. The dean was previously kept on a waiting list with no further instructions about posting orders.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 02:58 PM IST