Chandigarh to resume offline schooling for unvaccinated students

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Administration Health Department has released a circular granting permission to the unvaccinated students between the ages 12-18 to attend schools in the physical mode till further notice. Previously, unvaccinated students from this age group were not allowed to visit their schools offline.

These restrictions were taken back when the Adviser to the Administrator of Chandigarh, Shri Dharampal, assessed the number of active cases in the Union territory. It was discovered that the weekly positivity rate was less than 1% and the daily rate ranged between 10-12 cases.

Furthermore, data presents that COVAXIN has been administered to 98% children between the ages of 15 to 18 and CorBEvax has been taken by 60% children between the ages of 12 to 14.

The Department aims to successfully administer the first dose of the vaccination to 100% of the children falling within this age group by 15th May, 2022.

The department is doing so with the assistance of the Education Department while propagating the benefits of vaccination. The teachers in Chandigarh have been asked to educate the students about COVID-19 vaccinations and the parents have been asked to vaccinate their children promptly.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 06:32 PM IST