Chandigarh: Susheel Mittal appointed Punjab Technical University VC

Punjab Technical University | ptudocs.com

Chandigarh: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday appointed Susheel Mittal as the vice chancellor of the IK Gujral Punjab Technical University in Jalandhar, said an official release.



Mittal has been appointed for a period of three years with effect from the date of his assumption of office, it said.



Mittal did his Doctorate in Chemistry from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar in 1986. He is a Chartered Chemist (CChem), Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC) London (UK) and a Member of the Advisory Board/Editorial Board of many international and national journals of repute, it said.



He has been the vice chancellor of SBS State University, Gurdaspur since November 2021. Earlier, he had served at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology.