Chandigarh Police Constable Result 2023 Declared: Check Your Scores Now At chandigarhpolice.gov.in

In a significant update, the Chandigarh Police has officially released the results of the Police Constable recruitment examination conducted in 2023. The eagerly awaited results are now accessible for candidates on the official Chandigarh Police website at chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

Candidates can also download the results by following the below steps

Steps to download Chandigarh Police Constable Result 2023:

1. Visit the Official Website: To access your Chandigarh Police Constable 2023 results, go to the official Chandigarh Police website at chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

2. Locate the Result Link: Look for the "Result of Written Test for Recruitment to 700 posts of constable Executive" link on the homepage. Click on it to proceed.

3. Provide Required Details: Input your examination roll number and other necessary information to log in. Double-check your details for accuracy.

4. View Your Score: After logging in, your Chandigarh Police Constable 2023 result will be displayed on the screen. You can view your scores and related details.

The OMR Exam was conducted on July 23, 2023. Candidates who have qualified in this test can now appear in Physical Efficiency Test (PET) according to the selection process.

Important instructions and guidelines will be provided to the selected candidates in due course of time.

Candidates are advised to promptly check their results and stay prepared for the forthcoming phases of the recruitment procedure.

