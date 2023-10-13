Chandigarh: Morphed Pics Of Students Circulated On Snapchat, Police Investigation On

Morphed Pics Of Students Circulated On Snapchat, Police Investigation On | Photo: Representative Image

Chandigarh: Objectionable morphed photos of around 25 minor students of a private school are being circulated on social media platforms. The parents of these students filed a complaint with the Chandigarh police.

As per the reports, the police has registered a case under Section 67-A of the IT Act and 13 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against unidentified persons at the Sector 11 station.

The reports suggests that the culprits had created a fake account of a Class-9 girl on Snapchat and used it to share morphed images of other girls. The Police are now set to seek Snapchat’s assistance in the case.

A senior police officer in the case said that the accused is not identified yet. However the cops are certain that with the help of the Snapchat and IP address, they will nab the offenders.

The perpetrators obtained photos of students from school's official portal. The victims submitted a formal complaint to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

According to the tribune, a victim on October 10, a started crying before her father when he came to pick her up at the school. The student revealed that on the Snapchat portal, objectionable photos were circulated along with other girls.

Parents allege School for not acting promptly

As reported by the Hindustan Times, the parents claimed that the school was in the know of the developments on October 9 itself, however, they had not communicated the severity of situation to the parents. Instead, they had tried to brush the matter under carpet by counselling the students in the absence of legal guardians.

