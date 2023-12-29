Chandigarh Administration Announces Recruitment For 100 Nursery Teachers

Representative Image/Unsplash

The Education Department of Chandigarh Administration has unveiled a significant opportunity for aspiring educators with the announcement of the recruitment of 100 Nursery Teachers. The application window is set to open on January 10, 2024, and will run until February 5, 2024. Here's a comprehensive overview of the key details for interested candidates:

Important Dates:

First Day of Application: January 10, 2024.

Last Day of Application: February 5, 2024.

Last Date for Payment: February 8, 2024.

Vacancy Details:

Total Number of Vacancies: 100

General: 45

SC (Schedule Cast): 18

OBC (Other Backward Class): 27

EWS (Economically Weaker Section): 10

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed 12th grade with at least 50% marks from a recognized institution.

Additional Qualification: A diploma in Nursery Teachers Education/Pre-School Education/Early Childhood Education Programme (D.E.C.Ed.) with a duration of 2 years or a degree in B Ed (Nursery) from an institution recognized by the NCTE.

Age Limit:

Candidates should be between 18 to 37 years old, with age relaxation applicable for candidates from reserved categories.

Application Fee:

General/OBC/EWS candidates: Rs 1000

SC candidates: Rs 500

Application Process:

Visit the official website of Chandigarh Education Department, chdeducation.gov.in.

Navigate to the recruitment tab on the homepage.

Locate the application form link and open it.

Complete the form with accurate details, including personal information, contact details, and educational qualifications.

Upload a passport-sized photo, signature, and necessary documents.

Make the application fee payment through net banking, credit, or debit card, and submit the form.

Print out the form for future reference.

For further information and updates, candidates can refer to the official website chdeducation.gov.in.