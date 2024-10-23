CGPSC Recruitment 2024: 341 Vacant Posts For Sub Inspector, Subedar, And Platoon Commander Positions Announced

Representative Image | Pixabay

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has officially released a recruitment notification for the vacant positions of Sub Inspector, Subedar, and Platoon Commander. The application process commenced today, October 23, 2024, and will remain open until November 21, 2024, at 11:59 PM. Interested and eligible candidates are encouraged to complete their applications online within this timeframe.

Who is eligible?

To qualify for the positions of Subedar, Sub Inspector, Sub Inspector (Special Branch), and Platoon Commander, candidates must have completed their graduation or possess an equivalent qualification from a recognised university. For the specific roles of Sub Inspector (Fingerprint and Documents in Question), candidates are required to hold a degree in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, BCA, or a BSc in Computer Science. Additionally, candidates must be at least 21 years old and not older than 28 years as of January 1, 2024. Those from reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per applicable rules.

Details of vacant posts

CGPSC will recruit a total of 341 vacant positions through this recruitment drive. The distribution of posts is as follows:

- Subedar: 19 Posts

- Sub Inspector: 278 Posts

- Sub Inspector (Special Branch): 11 Posts

- Platoon Commander: 14 Posts

- Sub Inspector (Fingerprint): 4 Posts

- Sub Inspector (Documents in Question): 1 Post

- Sub Inspector (Computer): 5 Posts

- Sub Inspector (Cyber Crime): 9 Posts

How to Apply

Candidates wishing to apply for these positions can fill out the application form online at the official CGPSC website: psc.cg.gov.in. It is important to note that only online applications will be accepted; forms submitted through any other means will not be considered.