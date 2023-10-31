 CGBSE Exam 2024 Class 10, 12 Registration Closes Today; Know How To Apply
CGBSE Exam 2024 Class 10, 12 Registration Closes Today; Know How To Apply

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be closing the the registration process for CGBSE class 10 and 12 self-study exam 2024 on October 31st. Candidates can register on the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

According to the schedule released by the Chhattisgarh education board, registration process began on October 10, 2023, and candidates have the option to register without a late fee till today, i.e. October 31. They can register on the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

The registration process will continue from November 1 to 15, 2023 with a late fee. Students unable to complete the registration process today can register during the extended period. 

Steps to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Chhattisgarh board.

Step 2: Find and click on the 2024 registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the necessary credentials.

Step 4:Provide the required information for registration, as prompted in the registration portal.

Step 5: Complete the submission by paying the applicable fee and clicking on the final submission button.

