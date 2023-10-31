CGBSE Exam 2024 Class 10, 12 Registration Closes Today; Know How To Apply

Representative Image

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be closing the the registration process for CGBSE class 10 and 12 self-study exam 2024 on October 31st.

According to the schedule released by the Chhattisgarh education board, registration process began on October 10, 2023, and candidates have the option to register without a late fee till today, i.e. October 31. They can register on the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

The registration process will continue from November 1 to 15, 2023 with a late fee. Students unable to complete the registration process today can register during the extended period.

Steps to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Chhattisgarh board.

Step 2: Find and click on the 2024 registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the necessary credentials.

Step 4:Provide the required information for registration, as prompted in the registration portal.

Step 5: Complete the submission by paying the applicable fee and clicking on the final submission button.