CGBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2019 declared check it on

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared the results for the class 10th and 12 the supplementary exam. The students who have appeared for the exam can check it on the official website cgbse.nic.in
CGBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2019: Steps to check
Go to cgbse.nic.in
Check the home page for a list of results displayed
Click on Class 10 or Class 12 results
Enter required details
Download results for future reference
