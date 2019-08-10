Education

Updated on

CGBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2019 declared check it on

By FPJ Web Desk

CGBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2019 declared check it on

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared the results for the class 10th and 12 the supplementary exam. The students who have appeared for the exam can check it on the official website cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2019: Steps to check

Go to cgbse.nic.in

Check the home page for a list of results displayed

Click on Class 10 or Class 12 results

Enter required details

Download results for future reference

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

Recent Stories

'Arun Jaitley stable, responding to treatment'

'Arun Jaitley stable, responding to treatment'

Monsoon mayhem: Over 15,000 evacuated from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Monsoon mayhem: Over 15,000 evacuated from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains in Kerala claim 42 lives, over one lakh in relief camps

Heavy rains in Kerala claim 42 lives, over one lakh in relief camps

Terror funding case: NIA arrests former Jammu-Kashmir MLA Rashid Engineer

Terror funding case: NIA arrests former Jammu-Kashmir MLA Rashid Engineer

Air India launches 'Discover India' scheme

Air India launches 'Discover India' scheme

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in