CG PPT 2024 Admit Cards Released; Download From vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Representative Image

On June 17, 2024, the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) released the admit cards for the Chhattisgarh Pre-Polytechnic Test (CG PPT) 2024. Eligible applicants can now download their admit cards from vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, the official website.

The examination is set to be conducted on Sunday, June 23, 2024. Thirty-two district headquarters throughout the state will host the CG PPT 2024 entrance exam between 9:00 am and 12:15 pm.

How Can My Admit Card Be Downloaded?

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Select the admit card link that is provided.

Step 3: Type in your login information.

Step 4: Select "Submit."

Step 5: A screen displaying the admit card will appear.

Step 6: Go through the details.

Step 7: Download and save for later use.

Important Instructions

1. While registering, candidates are requested to enter all the information carefully.

2. To appear in the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (Chhattisgarh Vyapam) examination, it is mandatory for the candidate to register before applying. Without registering, you will not be able to apply for any examination form of Vyapam.

3. To register in Chhattisgarh Vyapam, the candidate has to use his mobile number. Only one candidate can register with one mobile number. The registered mobile number will be the login ID of the candidate.

4. After logging in with the registered mobile number, the candidate can apply for all the applications (examination forms) issued by Vyapam.

5. To make any changes after registration, contact Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur.

6. To register in Chhattisgarh Vyapam portal, please click on the link mentioned below.

Important Exam Day Guidelines

It is recommended that candidates arrive at the exam centre sixty minutes prior to the exam's start time. Candidates must carry identity proof with them. The candidates may also carry a transparent water bottle.

Candidates should take care to ensure that they do not enter the exam room with any electronic devices, including smart watches, cell phones, earbuds, or other devices.

Until the invigilator gives instructions, candidates are not allowed to get up from their seats during the exam. Throughout the exam, you must remain silent.

A valid admit card is required for candidates to appear in the exam mentioned above. In any event, a candidate will not be permitted to take the exam if they do not have an admit card.