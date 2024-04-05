CFA Level 1 February 2024 Exam Results OUT! Check Now | Representative image

The Chartered Financial Institute (CFI) has recently released the results of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Level 1 examination that took place in February 2024. Candidates who sat for the exam can check their results by logging in to the official website of the institute, cfainstitute.org. Moreover, the institute will also send the results via email to the candidates' official email IDs that they had provided at the time of registration. The CFA exams are held four times a year, in February, May, August, and November.

The official website has announced that the results of the CFA Level I Exam held in February 2024 will be sent to the candidates via email on 4th April 2024, after 9:00 am ET. However, the delivery time may vary due to email delivery service. The exam was conducted from 19th February to 25th February.

Here are the steps to download the results

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link on the website.

Step 3: Key in your required and correct login credentials.

Step 4: The results will now display on your screen.

Step 5: Save and download for future use.

The candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details and latest updates on the exam.