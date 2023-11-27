 CET 2024 Deadline Today: January Application Window Closes At ctet.nic.in
CTET 2024 January application window closes today at 11:59 pm apply at ctet.nic.in. The exam is scheduled for Jan 21, 2024, in 135 cities.

Simple FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
CET 2024 | Representative Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to close the application window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 January session today, November 27, 2023. Aspiring candidates eyeing teaching roles in Classes 1 to 8 can submit their applications until 11:59 pm on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Important Dates:

Application Deadline: November 27, 2023, till 11:59 pm

Exam Date: January 21, 2024

Result Declaration: Expected in February 2024

Fees Structure:

General and OBC Categories: Rs 1,000 (single paper) and Rs 1,200 (both papers)

SC, ST, Differently Abled Candidates: Rs 500 (single paper) and Rs 600 (both papers)

Exam Details:

Papers: Paper I (Classes 1 to 5), Paper II (Classes 6 to 8)

Language Options: Exam conducted in 20 languages

Question Format: Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with one mark per question

No Negative Marking

How to Apply for CTET 2024:

Visit the official CBSE CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

Click on the registration option on the homepage.

Complete the registration by entering the necessary details.

Log in using the credentials generated during registration.

Fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents and proceed to payment.

Confirm your submission and download the confirmation page for future reference.

This year's CTET promises to be a comprehensive evaluation for aspiring teachers, with exams in 135 cities across the nation. The results are anticipated to be announced in February 2024.

article-image

