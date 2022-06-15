Centre wants NMC to conduct counselling for vacant Super Specialty seats

The Union Health Ministry has directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to organise a special mop-up round to fill up the remaining super-specialty seats. | Photo: Pexels

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to organise a special mop-up round to fill up the remaining super-specialty seats. There are 930 super speciality seats which include 534 D.M/M.Ch and 396 DNB seats, which are lying vacant, even after two rounds of counselling and one mop-up round of counselling.

The Ministry has also made the decision to lower the cut-off percentile for additional rounds of counselling.

"The matter was examined in the Ministry in consultation with Dte.GHS, and it has been decided to conduct a special mop-up round to fill up the remaining super specialty seats after reducing the percentile appropriately", reads the letter sent to NMC.

"After conducting two rounds of counselling and one mop-up round of counselling, 930 super speciality seats (534 D.M/ M.Ch and 396 DNB seats) are still lying vacant. All these seats are clinical super speciality seats including some from Government medical colleges," said Chandan Kumar, Under Secretary to Government of India in the letter.

The Ministry has requested comments on this to proceed further in the letter. "You are therefore requested to have the matter examined and to provide comments thereon at the earliest to enable this Office to proceed further,” said Kumar in the letter issued on Tuesday.