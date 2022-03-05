Centre should relax norms to address study concerns of evacuated students from Ukraine, demands BJD

Biju Janta Lal (BJD) has sought the interventions of the Central government to the concerns of the medical students who have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, including allowing them to pursue courses in Indian Institutes by relaxing the norms.

The BJD Rajya Sabha member of the parliament (MP) Prasanna Acharya in a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called for finding suitable solutions to facilitate the continuation of medical education of Indian students who have left Ukraine.

In the letter, the Minister acknowledged the efforts of Prime Minister Modi for evacuating many Indian citizens, including several students from war-torn Ukraine.

"Some more students are stranded in some places whom I hope the central government would be able to bring back home safely," Acharya added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 01:53 PM IST