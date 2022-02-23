Centre: Education of tribal population in mission mode

New Delhi: Arjun Munda, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs said the government has taken up the challenge of education for the tribal population in a mission mode.





Munda virtually interacted with the students of seven Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) situated in the several districts of Jharkhand .

During the interaction, he said, "The government has taken up the challenge for educating the tribal population in mission mode and we are working to catapult them to international levels. To this effect, the government has sanctioned new 452 EMRSs to fill the gap in the education of tribal children and a large number of these schools are proposed to be opened in remote areas and at the block level.





"These schools will provide quality education for all round development of the tribal students. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of 50 EMRSs on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on November 15 last year out of which 20 are located in Jharkhand," Munda said.





Giving more details, Munda said that during the last few years' efforts have been made to step up the quality of education in these schools as a result of which we now see many toppers and winners emerging from EMRSs in different fields like academics, sports, cultural activities among others.





Munda mentioned that the students are also being involved in social and nation building activities like Poshan Abhiyaan, Swachata Mission among others.





"Moral values and character building should be the focus of education. A large number of scholarships are available to tribal children for taking up higher studies like post-matric scholarship, scholarship for higher education, national fellowship, scholarship for overseas education, and the endeavour is to give out as many scholarships to the ST students as possible," the minister said.





Giving the example of the Prime Minister's interaction with students, Munda said, "It is the first time that the Prime Minister of the country, in such a busy schedule, has been interacting with the students through a unique programme Pariksha Pe Charcha. The Prime Minister has been guiding students before their exams to remain stress-free and take part in the exams with confidence."

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 03:47 PM IST