Centre Begins Groundwork for Merging UGC, AICTE and NCTE Under Proposed Higher Education Commission

University Grants Commission (UGC) | PTI (Representational Pic)

Mumbai: The groundwork for merging the three regulatory bodies — University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) — under the proposed Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) is underway, even though there is no clarity yet on whether the bill will be tabled in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, it has been reported.

The UGC, which is currently the apex regulatory body on higher education (non-technical), is at the helm of the merger, planning the reorganising of staff based on the functionalities of the four verticals, as proposed in the draft HECI bill and the commonness of activities within the three bodies.

The higher education regulator has submitted a report on the integration of the three bodies as part of HECI to the union Ministry of Education (MoE) last week.

The proposed HECI bill underlines four verticals — National Higher Education Regulatory Council (NHERC), National Accreditation Council (NAC) for accreditation, Higher Education Grants Council (HEGC) for funding and General Education Council (GEC) for setting academic standards. Each of these councils are proposed to function independently.