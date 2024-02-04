Central University Recruitment Exam 2023: Provisional Answer Key Out | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally published the Provisional answer key for the 2023 Central University Recruitment Exam (CURE) on the specific website exams.nta.ac.in.

As per the given timetable, candidates can contest the Provisional answer keys from February 2nd to February 4th. The NTA has stated that challenges must be made only through the official website, and no other method will be considered. For every questioned answer, candidates need to provide evidence and pay a fee of Rs 200.

The NTA has guaranteed that the issues raised by candidates will be reviewed by a team of subject experts. If the concerns are deemed legitimate, the answer key will be adjusted accordingly. Candidates should adhere to the outlined process and timeline for raising objections to guarantee a just and transparent resolution process.

The NTA has not only released the answer key but also provided the question papers and recorded responses. Candidates are welcome to contest the provisional answer keys.

CURE 2023 took place to recruit administrative staff for Group B and Group C roles in several Central Universities, including Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala, Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari, Central University of Jharkhand in Ranchi, English and Foreign Languages University in Hyderabad, University of Hyderabad, and Central University of Punjab in Bathinda. The examination was conducted on January 25th.